Chris Rock Talks Will Smith’s Oscars Slap In Netflix Special: “That Was Some B**ch-a** Sh*t”

Many were underwhelmed by Chris Rock’s live Netflix special, Selective Outrage. The veteran comedian started his hour-long performance by saying, “I’m gonna try to do a show without offending nobody.” Like most comedy specials, though, he did.

On Saturday night (March 4), the 58-year-old compared Michael Jackson to R. Kelly, called the Kardashians an “all-inclusive” family who “love Black people more than Black people love Black people,” talked about his dating life and children, shared how he’d react if his father ever became a trans woman, and somehow turned a bit about Beyoncé’s beauty and an alternate version of her relationship with Jay-Z into a rant finally addressing the 2022 Oscars slap at the hands of Will Smith.

After teasing how Bey wouldn’t date Hov if he worked at Burger King, Rock segued, “I don’t need another rapper mad at me. I do not need the smoke. Y’all know what happened to me. Getting smacked by Shug Smith. Everybody knows. Everybody f**king knows.”

Chris Rock performing at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore, Md. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix

Rock admitted he doesn’t consider himself a victim, stating, “You’ll never see me [with] Oprah or Gayle [King] crying,” he said. “You’ll never see it; never gonna happen.”

He expressed that the year-old slap “still hurts” and joked that Smith’s 1991 classic, “Summertime” is still ringing in his ears. Despite later boasting about his longtime love of the Bad Boys star, the Brooklyn native named Jada Pinkett Smith as the fuel behind their beef. He also used her entanglement with August Alsina to insinuate that Smith’s wrath targeted the wrong man, saying the Emancipation actor himself “practices selective outrage.”

“Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that sh*t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” said Rock. “Everybody knows his wife was f**king her son’s friend. I normally would not talk about this sh*t, but for some reason these ni**as put that sh*t on the internet.” He continued, referring to the infamous Red Table Talk episode where the couple spoke about Pinkett Smith’s relationship with Alsina.

Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore for his Netflix special ‘Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange.’ Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me […] Everybody in the world called him a b***h. Everybody!” Rock added. “And who does he hit? Me. A n***a he knows he could beat. That’s some b***h-a** s**t.”

While sort of getting to the root of how we all wound up here, the comedian revealed how Jada mentioned he shouldn’t host the Oscars after Smith was snubbed for Concussion in 2015. The following year, the actress called for a complete boycott of the Academy Award. “That’s how it is. She starts it; I finish it. That’s what the f**k happens. Nobody’s picking on this bi**h. She started this sh*t,” he explained.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

The infamous Oscars slap stemmed from Rock making a joke out of Jada’s alopecia and as fans pointed out, it does seem intentional that this live special took place in the Set It Off star’s hometown of Baltimore. It’s also been reported that these three have been at odds since the late ’90s.

While concluding his set, the Saturday Night Live alum finally revealed why he didn’t initially react to the slap and attacked Smith’s upbringing instead. “I got parents. I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people,” Rock declared before throwing the mic down and bowing to the live audience.

Rock previously refused to discuss the altercation until he was paid to do so and did just that.

Selective Outrage is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch clips from the Will Smith segment below.

Chris Rock finally addressing Will Smith and the Oscars slap during his Netflix special, says he’s not a victim and took the hit like Pacquiao #ChrisRock pic.twitter.com/S0QY5T7zPZ — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) March 5, 2023