Christopher “Kid” Reid Praises ‘House Party’ Reboot

Despite new-age sequels to classic films typically getting harsher criticism than their predecessors, it seems the House Party remake is getting a warm welcome. Christopher “Kid” Reid, the star of the 1990 classic, spoke with TMZ about the LeBron James-produced film.

“We understand that LeBron’s been very supportive of Kid N’ Play in the past by some of the actions that he’s done—doing the [dance] in the TV commercial, dressing up his kids [Bronny and Bryce] as Kid ‘N Play some years back. So, we knew there was a fondness both ways,” said Reid, 58.

The beloved actor admitted that he loved the reprise and even makes a cameo in the film. “I think it’s always great to have a new perspective on it. The original ‘House Party’ came out over 30 years ago and has its place in cinematic lore. I don’t think that’s gonna change. I think it’s nice to get a fresh, young perspective on a classic, so I’m very satisfied for what they did,” he continued.

Admittedly, James shared House Party (2023) is not a reboot, similar to his 2021 Space Jam reimagining. “It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

For director Calmatic, he simply asked fans to remain open to the remake. “I want the audience to be open-minded when it comes to these classic titles, and I want them to look at this film as this is the new generation,” the Los Angeles native explained to Entertainment Weekly. “This is how we get down, this is what we do, and it’s okay to love it. It’s okay to revamp and expose the next generation to the same vibe that they participated in. I wouldn’t say it’s a part of the same exact universe as the first three House Parties, but I think this title can go a bunch of directions.”

House Party starring Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, D.C. Young Fly, Kid Cudi, and James himself is now playing in theaters.