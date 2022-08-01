Chuck D’s ‘Fight The Power’ Docuseries Set To Premiere On PBS

The legendary Chuck D has joined forces with PBS and BBC Studios to bring Hip-Hop’s story to the small screen.

The four-part docuseries, titled Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World, will be developed by the rap legend and his manager Lorrie Boula and will premiere on January 31, 2023, announced the network. Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will transport audiences back to hip-hop’s inception and document the genre’s steps in revolutionizing and challenging America’s history over four decades.

According to the press release received by VIBE, the PBS docuseries will feature firsthand accounts from the culture’s most prominent and brightest stars, including Ice-T, Fat Joe, Run DMC, MC Lyte, will.i.am., Lupe Fiasco, and more, as the production unpacks how Hip-Hop grew into the voice of America’s counterculture.

Public Enemy’s legendary frontman spoke about the project and the vital role hip-hop has played in America’s complicated history. The emcee detailed the genre’s dedication to the truth and how the music set the foundation for media today.

“The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip hop had been speaking out and telling truths.”

The legend continues, speaking about his partnership with PBS and BBC Studios in bringing this important piece of history to life. “Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

The Chuck D and Boula executive-produced series, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World, is also produced by BBC Studios for PBS and BBC Music. Helen Bart will serve as the series producer, with Yemi Bamiro and Todd Williams enlisted as series directors. The documentary air broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app.