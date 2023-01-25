Colin Kaepernick To Executive Produce Hulu Docuseries ‘Killing County’

Colin Kaepernick attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Colin In Black And White" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Colin Kaepernick has partnered with ABC for Killing County, a forthcoming docuseries detailing the circumstances surrounding the 2013 death of a man shot and killed by police in California. The former NFL star will serve as executive producer of the project, which will consist of three episodes and will premiere on Friday, Feb. 3 on Hulu. Actor André Holland, previously seen in Selma and Moonlight, will narrate the docuseries.

According to its synopsis, Killing County “takes a look at Bakersfield, a big city with the soul of a small town deep in California’s heartland, where things are not always what they seem. A deadly hotel shooting makes the Ramirez family question everything they know about their town. Desperate to find out what really happened to their loved one, they soon learn they are not alone in their tragedy and fight for the truth.”

The project revolves around the murder of Jorge Ramirez Jr., who was slain in September 2013 outside of a Four Points Sheraton hotel. Ramirez had reportedly been working with Bakersfield detectives as a confidential informant before his death. However, none of the officers involved in the shooting have been charged according to ABC 23.

In 2021, Kaepernick released his Netflix docuseries Colin in Black & White, a fictionalized account of his teenage years and the experiences that led him to become an activist. The six-episode series received critical acclaim and was nominated for a Peabody Award in 2022.