Joseline Hernandez, Iman Shumpert, Tiffany “New York” Pollard Join ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is returning for season two, giving a new, colorful cast their own Historically Black College and University (HBCU) experience. On Tuesday morning (April 25) the official trailer released by BET+ introduced a cast of reality television veterans.

Joseline Hernandez, Iman Shumpert, and Tiffany “New York” Pollard have been selected to give college a try. Ray J also returns from season one of College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Set at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala., the series is rounded out by Amber Rose, Parker McKenna Posey, O’Ryan Browner, and Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers.

Just as with the debut season, the second installment finds each participant enrolling in classes to pursue higher education while experiencing the joys and challenges of life on campus. The cast members will complete a rigorous, tailor-made academic certificate program to cross the graduation stage.

Ray J attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“We’re thrilled to partner with Edmonds Entertainment and This Way Out Media for the second season return of the hit reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming in a statement issued when the season was first announced in October 2022.

“We couldn’t be prouder to film on the campus of HBCU, Alabama State University (ASU), which is steeped in a rich legacy of producing academic excellence within the Black community. We have a new class of celebrities ready to hit the books and embrace campus life. This season we are in Montgomery, AL which provides us the unique opportunity to highlight our history and call attention to the importance and power of the community’s role in civic engagement across the country.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome College Hill: Celebrity Edition to the campus of Alabama State University,” added Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., President of Alabama State University.

“I want to thank Tracey Edmonds, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, and BET+ for selecting ASU as the location for the popular reality show that gives a global stage to the academic excellence, rich history and unique culture of the nation’s HBCUs.”

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine and Mark Seliga for This Way Out Media, and Tiffany Lea Williams, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell for BET+.

Season 2 of the reality series will premiere on May 11, with the first two episodes followed by weekly releases. Watch the trailer above.