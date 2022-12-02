MGM’s Orion Acquires Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut Starring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, And Jeffrey Wright

Variety reports that MGM‘s Orion Pictures has acquired Cord Jefferson’s untitled directorial debut, starring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tony and Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright.

Jefferson’s upcoming film will be based on the novel Erasure by Percival Everett, following Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Wright), an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to criticize double standards of the publishing world. Everett experiences rapid success, challenging Monk’s notions of the world around him.

Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, released a statement announcing Orion’s latest acquisition, calling Wright’s performance a “brilliant take on the character.”

“As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” she said. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel and Jeffrey’s brilliant take on the character, along with this incredibly talented cast, create a wonderful alchemy to tell this story.”

Jefferson’s upcoming movie also boasts an ensemble cast. Along with Wright, Rae, and Ross, the film will also star Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Myra Lucretia Taylor, John Ortiz, and Adam Brody.

Orion’s newest movie will be produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions and MRC, with Cord Jefferson adapting the screenplay.

MGM is also gearing up to drop the third installment in the Creed franchise. Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023, and features a star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

Jordan took to Instagram to reveal the trailer and discuss how special the film was to him, being his directorial debut.

“My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say,” Jordan expressed. “But there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed III. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”