Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance To Produce New Film With MTV Entertainment Studios

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett have renewed their overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios and have their first project on the way. According to Deadline, the duo is set to produce Heist 88 under the agreement through their company, Bassett Vance Production. Heist 88 will star Vance with direction by Menhaj Huda and screenwriting by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran. The movie’s production team is currently schooting in Chicago.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor plays Jeremy Horne, a criminal who’s about to be sent to jail in 1988 but attempts to complete one more heist before his sentence. Horne recruits four bank employees to do his bidding for him and tasks them with stealing $80 million.

Vance offered insight into his character and the story’s overall premise, detailing the film’s potential subtext.

“This character is inspired by a man who was able to convince a small group of young people who were at the lowest rungs of their bank to join him in committing one of the biggest crimes against the US banking system in this country’s history,” Vance expressed.

“At its core, it’s an unapologetically compelling story that throws back to where we are today. What is the American dream, and who does it work for?”

The film’s cast includes Keesha Sharp, Bentley Green, Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson, and Precious Way. Heist 88 is inspired by the actual story of one of the most extensive bank heists ever to transpire in the United States.

Heist 88 has been in the works for years. It was initially revealed as an upcoming FX series in 2017. Later, a fictionalized version was reportedly in development as an HBO series. Finally, after the couple signed with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020, the project’s narrative was changed to a movie format.

The film’s release is yet to be revealed.