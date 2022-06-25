‘Killing It’ Starring Craig Robinson Gets Renewed For Second Season By Peacock

KIlling It the comedy series starring Craig Robinson has been renewed for a second season at Peacock. The series debuted on the streamer in April and was created by Brooklyn Nine-Nine showrunner Dan Goor and also enlists Luke Del Tredici as co-showrunner, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” expressed Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

KILLING IT — “Desperate Measures” Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Rell Battle as Isaiah, Craig Robinson as Craig — Skip Bolen/Peacock

Killing It is officially described as “a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes.” Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller also star in the comedy alongside Robinson.

“We love all the ambitious, challenging, thematically-rich series that populate the current peak-TV landscape. We also love jokes. So, we tried to make a show that could deliver both. We wanted ‘Killing It’ to explore America’s quasi-religious obsession with entrepreneurship and wealth, and we also wanted it to be funny. Really, really funny. Plus, we wanted it to have big snakes,” described Goor and Del Tredici in a joint statement ahead of season one.

“It’s a daunting creative balancing act, but lucky for us, we were writing for Craig Robinson, aka the most likable man in the world. His hilarious, effortlessly charming performance grounds even the wildest comic moments in something deeply human and relatable.”

Watch the trailer for the inaugural season of Killing It starring Craig Robinson below.