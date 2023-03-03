‘Creed III’ Rakes In $5.5M At Box Office In Preview Screenings

Creed III has already made waves at the box office, as the film has raked in $5.5 million in previews that were screened on Thursday night and earlier in the week.

According to reports, the Michael B. Jordan-led film is projected to gross $40 million domestically and open at No. 1 at the box office, making it the first release in the Creed franchise to achieve that feat. If those figures hold true, Creed III would also account for the best three-day opening weekend for the franchise, thus far.

In 2015, Creed amassed $42.1 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, $29 million of which was generated during the three-day weekend. Three years later, Creed II earned $56 million for the five days and $35.5 million for tickets sold during the weekend.

(L-R) Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “CREED III” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

In addition to reprising his starring role as Adonis Creed in the film, Creed III will mark Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, as the actor takes over for Steven Caple Jr., who directed Creed II after Ryan Coogler directed the first installment in the Creed series.

Creed III will find its titular character stepping back into the boxing ring to handle unfinished business against a friendly foe played by Jonathan Majors, who also appears in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hit theaters last week. In addition to Jordan and Majors, the Creed III cast includes Tessa Thompson, Mila Davis-Kent, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

It will be the first release in the Creed franchise to not include an appearance by Sylvester Stallone, who played his famed character Rocky Balboa in the first two films in the trilogy. However, he, along with Creed director Coogler, remain as producer of Creed III.

Watch the official Creed III trailer below.