‘Creed III’ Is A Box Office KO Earning $58.7M, A Sports Film Best

Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III has made history, earning $58.7 million in its opening weekend in North America. The film was also victorious overseas, notching $41.8 million, which marks the best worldwide opening for a movie in the Creed trilogy.

Furthermore, according to Variety, overseas ticket sales are “pacing 109% ahead of 2015’s Creed and 25% ahead of 2018’s Creed II.” With these figures, the latest in the Rocky franchise, which Jordan, 36, directed, has exceeded studio expectations of a previous estimated $30 million.

In a conversation with the Association Press, Erik Lomis, MGM’s head of distribution, spoke about the record-breaking numbers.

“This is beyond all of our expectations. And we knew that we had something special — we tested the movie, and it tested great, but the public responded so resoundingly to it,” Lomis said. “Everything went right here, starting with the movie itself. It was just up to us not to break it when they gave it to us, and we didn’t.”

As the third installment of Creed continues its theatrical run, the outlet reports that experts are projecting the film will max out at $150 million in North American box office earnings. In raking in that projected figure, Creed III would become the highest-earning flick in the trilogy.

Creed III opened on Friday (March 3) to an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and rave reviews. Jordan’s directorial debut stars himself, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad, and Florian Munteanu.

The movie finds Michael B. Jordan returning as Adonis Creed, the son of the late Rocky boxing legend, Apollo Creed. His childhood friend and a former boxing prodigy, Dame, portrayed by Majors, resurfaces after doing an 18-year prison bid, with the two men at odds with each other. All the tension is tested in the ring, as the pair put it all on the line for a title fight.