The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch

The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived.

“I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.”

According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II follow-up “follows the aftermath of Creed’s success in both his career and family life. When his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

“The former friends face off in the ring although there is more to their story than just a boxing match. Adonis Creed is then left with a hard decision to put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose,” it notes.

With Creed III, Jordan is making his directorial debut. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin serve as the story’s writers along with Ryan Coogler, who’s credited for directing Creed and Creed II films, the Black Panther movies, Fruitvale Station, and more.

Jordan took to his Instagram account to reflect on his newfound role behind the camera.

He wrote, “My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.”

The upcoming movie’s star-studded cast includes Jordan, Majors, Tessa Thompson (reprising her role as Bianca), Wood Harris (returning as “Little Duke”), Florian Munteanu (as Viktor Drago), and Phylicia Rashad (as Adonis’ stepmother again).

The Chartoff-Winkler production has received assistance from Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman, and Sylvester Stallone, who won’t reprise his role as Rocky Balboa.

Creed III will hit theaters on March 3, 2023. Take a look at the official trailer for Creed III above.