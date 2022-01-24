Damon Dash Announces ‘Paid In Full 2’ Is On The Way

A sequel to the classic 2002 crime drama Paid in Full is currently in the works, according to Damon Dash. During a recent interview with AllHipHop, Dash, an executive producer of the original, revealed he’s in the process of creating the sequel and that it will be filmed in Newark, New Jersey. “It’s what happens after [they] put all that work on the street, and somebody had to get that money back,” the media mogul said of the film’s plot, which takes place during the late-’80s and early-’90s.

He continued, adding, “There’s a lot of perspectives that people don’t know. We chose three, really one. Now I’m showing all perspectives. So you’ll see a perspective from the stickup kids at the time, see a perspective of the younger dudes, I was a younger dude, the 16-year-olds. You’ll see perspectives from Kevin Childs, Jay Black, everybody, Lou Simms. It’s going to be off the hook. Trust me. A lot of other little stories will be told.”

Based on the lives and criminal exploits of legendary drug kingpins Azie “AZ” Faison, Rich Porter, and Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, Paid in Full starred Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer, and Cam’ron, and has been hailed as one of the greatest crime films of its time. News of the sequel comes in the wake of Martinez’s death, as the style icon and government informant was murdered in October 2021 after leaving a Halloween party in Harlem. No suspects have been arrested. In the days following Martinez’s death, Dash spoke on his personal connection to Paid in Full and his plans to revisit the story with a sequel.

“‘Paid in Full’ is a reflection of everything I’ve learned and I am really going to see it through now that there’s an ending,” Dash told PageSix. “So this is going to dramatically change based on what happened Sunday. I was stuck on how to really approach it and this is actually giving me more clarity.” He continued, adding, “Everybody’s thinking it’s got to be tight, and based on the fact that I have creative control, I can do things the right way. Sh*t’s going to be incredible.”