Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. To Star In New Comedy Series

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans and his son Damon Wayans Jr. are set to star together in a new comedy. According to Deadline, the series is headed to CBS and will explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship. Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench.

The outlet describes the currently untitled television show as follows:

“The comedy revolves around legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Wayans), who has to drag his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who has all his charm and none of his drive, kicking and screaming into adulthood before he turns 40. ”

Damon Wayans Jr.

Along with Hench and his father, Wayans Jr. is also credited as an executive producer for the comedy.

For Damon Wayans Sr., the show will be his major return to a network comedy, having last starred in ABC’s My Wife and Kids which aired from 2001 until 2005. Wayans Jr., who made his television acting debut on the family series, has remained busy on camera since.

The younger comedian has starred in Happy Endings and New Girl before headlining the CBS sitcom Happy Together, among other roles. On Happy Together, Wayans Sr. guest starred as his son’s fictional father.