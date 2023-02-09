Damon Wayans And Damon Wayans Jr. Comedy Series Ordered By CBS

Actors Damon Wayans, Jr. and Damon Wayans attend the Walt Disney Animation Studios Big Hero 6 Premiere After Party at Yamashiro Hollywood on November 4, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

CBS has ordered the pilot for a comedy series starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

According to Deadline, the pending television show marks the senior Wayans’ return to network comedy after co-creating, executive producing, and starring in ABC’s My Wife and Kids. Wayans Jr. made his acting debut on the family sitcom, which aired from 2001-2005.

The father-son duo previously shared the silver screen together in another television show, Happy Together, which featured a guest appearance from the elder Wayans. The younger comedian has also starred in Happy Endings and New Girl.

Like Father, Like Son” When Jake’s father, Mike (Damon Wayans), visits, they are excited to spend quality father-son time together. Also, Jake and Claire awkwardly attempt to keep their romance alive while she is traveling on business Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

According to the outlet, the currently unnamed series “centers on a legendary talk radio host and happily divorced ‘Poppa’ (Wayans) who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.”

First announced in October 2022, Wayans Sr. co-wrote the series with executive producer Kevin Hench. Wayans Jr. is also credited as an executive producer for the comedy. His company Two Shakes Entertainment, which has called CBS home since it was launched, is the studio.

Kameron Tarlow, VP of Productions, will be overseeing the project for Two Shakes.