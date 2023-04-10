Damson Idris And Brad Pitt To Star In Forthcoming Formula 1 Film Via Apple Studios

Hollywood stars Damson Idris and Brad Pitt are set to join forces in an untitled Formula 1 film through Apple Original Films.

According to Deadline, the Snowfall and Swarm lead has been preparing for his role in the untitled racing film through month-long meetings, and testing his driving skills on the track.

To be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Kosinski, Formula One champ Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films and Plan B Entertainment, the film will also see Pitt play a former Formula 1 driver who makes a big return to the sport, Complex reports. Idris will reportedly play a friend of Pitt’s character.

In this image released on November 9, Damson Idris attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Idris last starred in the Amazon Prime series Swarm alongside Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback. Damson’s role of Khalid received much feedback, as he shared an intimate scene with Bailey.

When filming her first sex scene, the Praise This star told Deadline, “I first read the script, I was like, ‘Oh, this is insane, this is incredible,’ and I cried, and then I realized, you gotta do that sex scene, girl.”

The 24-year-old did admit to being frightened, despite her body-positive and liberating demeanor.

(L-R) Damson Idris, Dominique Fishback, and Chloe Bailey attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Swarm” at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“As open and liberal as I am about my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey explained. “I’m not like that—like that sexual and open. Damson made it really comfortable; you know, there were limited people on set. It was a closed set.”

She added that her and Idris had no physical contact during the scene shoot. “We literally had a bouncy ball in between us, and you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that. I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me, as a woman, feel comfortable literally being raw and naked.”

As of now, Damson and Pitt’s Formula 1 film hasn’t received a release date, nor official title.