Damson Idris Claims To Have Called On Devil For ‘Snowfall’ Inspiration

Damson Idris has revealed that he called on the Devil for inspiration while filming Snowfall. During a drama actors’ roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, the host asked the performers about the “dark places” they would inhabit for villainous roles.

Idris, 31, gave an example of when he had to channel a particular dark energy to get into Franklin Saint’s headspace. However, after calling on the Devil for pointers, the British star revealed he suffered from intense nightmares in the aftermath.

“In this last season, I was hitting a block. I was like, ‘Oh I’m not doing it right,'” he discloses at the 9:50 mark of the video. “I went in the corner and then I was looking at the wall, and I was like, ‘Come on Devil, come on Devil. Come to me, come to me.’ I had to do something, like, crazy.”

“[I] had nightmares for a month; I had nightmares every day. I just felt that energy, and I had to pray and do all of this stuff to get rid of it. You know, you call your mum up, and you’re like, ‘Bring me back to life.’ That stuff is real, that stuff is really… it’s real.”

Damson is referencing his portrayal of drug lord Franklin Saint on FX’s hit crime drama series. As the show progresses and sees Franklin diving into more money and drugs, his character undergoes heavy character development as we ultimately watch his downfall.

Lil Uzi Vert has also made headlines for seemingly aligning themselves with satanic themes. Tony Yayo and Summer Walker both opposed Lil Uzi’s “I make a City Girl believe in Satan” lyrics in March 2023.

Seemingly responding to the inevitable backlash, the “I Just Wanna Rock” rapper said they didn’t mean the lyrics literally. “Not actually Satan, but just basically, I make a girl do whatever I say so,” Vert said, speaking with a TMZ reporter. “[JT] didn’t think too much of it,” they confirmed of their rap star girlfriend.

“I just say whatever I want in my songs. It’s just like my freedom of speech,” they clarified. “I come from a real religious household, but I like me finding [and] living my life and being, like, I guess [as] ‘an adult,’ I say anything I want to say. Even if I offend people, I don’t mean to offend people, but if they don’t like it, they have the option to turn it off.”