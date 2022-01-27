Watch Damson Idris Star In ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Trailer

FX has released the official trailer for the anticipated fifth season of the hit drama series Snowfall. An official synopsis for the upcoming installment sets the scene as “the summer of 1986,” and “Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted … right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet.”

Snowfall also stars Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Isaiah John, Angela Lewis, Amin Joseph, Michael Hyatt, Kevin Caroll, and Alon Aboutboul. The series was created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron.

Damson Idris attends the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

The fifth season is set to debut on FX on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, following a highly successful fourth season, which stands as the network’s most-watched series of 2021.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment in a statement.

