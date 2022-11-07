Daniel Kaluuya Tapped To Star In ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022.

Daniel Kaluuya is crawling his way into the Spider-Verse.

Variety reports that the Oscar-winning actor has joined the ever-growing cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Academy-award-winning triumph, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya will be breathing life into the British Spider-Man, Hobart “Hobie” Brown, also known as Spider-Punk.

Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel is set to follow Miles Morales, Spider-Man, as he learns to be Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger. But things get out of control as the young wall-crawler is suddenly plunged into the multiverse, where he reunites with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-heroes.

As the story progresses, the heroes realize they may have gotten too deep into the multiverse as their universes are threatened by a villain more powerful than anything Miles has ever battled.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s ensemble cast includes Issa Rae as Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman, Shameik Moore as Miles, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ dad Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mom Rio Morales, Jorma Taccone as Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers are currently attached to the film as directors and executive producers alongside Aditya Sood.

Sony heads Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Christina Steinberg are attached as producers. David Callaham, Lord, and Miller will serve as the movie’s scribes.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set for theatrical release on June 2, 2023. Sony has already announced the third installment of the Miles Morales-focused franchise, which is slated for March 29, 2024.

Last year, Daniel Kaluuya snagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. In 2018, Kaluuya, 33, was also nominated in the Best Actor category for his groundbreaking performance in Jordan Peele’s social horror flick Get Out.

The London-bred thespian also starred in acclaimed films such as Nope, Queen & Slim, and Black Panther.