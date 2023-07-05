Daniel Kaluuya To Produce And Star In Reimagined Adult-Focused ‘Barney’ Film

The beloved purple dinosaur from the children’s show Barney & Friends is coming to the big screen, but in a reimagined, adult-focused way.

According to Mattel executive Kevin McKeon via Deadline, Mattel Films has greenlit the “A24-type” flick Barney. It will star and be produced by Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

“We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” McKeon stated to The New Yorker in an interview. “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being 30-something, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

Barney the dinosaur performs during the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s 10th Annual Kids Day 2004 show on August 18, 2004 at Hollywood and Highland’s grand ballroom in Hollywood, California. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

He added, Barney will “[Take] the tale of the talking purple dinosaur in this direction to underscore that Mattel is ‘here to make art.'” The exec’s reveal of the film came as he spoke about the anticipated Mattel movie Barbie, set to premiere July 21.

McKeon noted that the Kaluuya-led feature will be “surrealistic.” The Nope star came onboard for the project in 2019, and recently shared with Yahoo UK that the film remains a work in progress. “The script’s gotta be good, you know what I mean? It’s in development,” he said.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Get Out lead also expressed what the fictional purple character meant to his childhood. He added that Barney was an “ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods” that was “left misunderstood.”

BARNEY AND FRIENDS, Barney the dinosaur, Selena Gomez (on yellow ball), Demi Lovato (wearing glasses and red headband) (1992-). Courtesy: Everett Collection

“He disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” the actor said. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Mattel Films’ executive Robbie Brenner spoke on teaming up with the Hollywood star, stating, “Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

In addition to the adult-oriented film, the ’90s children show will also be getting a new animated series set to release in 2024. The TV series will “center around the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends, introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community and encouragement,” Deadline reports.