Dave Chappelle Drops Teaser For New Netflix Stand-Up, ‘The Closer’

Dave Chapelle and Netflix are ready to release his sixth and final comedy special for the streaming giant. In the newly premiered teaser for Dave Chappelle: The Closer, Chapelle is heard reflecting on his previous stand-up programs.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” he says in the clip. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it to be funny.”

Emmy award-winning director Stan Lathan, who worked on the previous specials—will also direct the final installment, Deadline reported. The Closer follows the following specials issued by the acclaimed comedian on Netflix: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones.

For his work on Netflix, the 48-year-old has earned six Emmy nominations, winning two for Sticks & Stones (2019) and one for Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017). Chapelle has also earned three Grammy awards for his Netflix specials, one each for the aforementioned programs and The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas (2017).

Chappelle took home an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series at the 2021 Creative Arts ceremony on Sept. 12 for his comedic efforts as host of Saturday Night Live. He was nominated for four awards total, with the other three for his YouTube released special 8:46.

As far as The Closer, the brief teaser does not reveal much about what is to come from his final Netflix showdown, you can watch it below.