Dave Chappelle To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ For A Third Time

Comedian and honoree Dave Chappelle attends the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at The Kennedy Center on October 27, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Dave Chappelle has been tapped to host Saturday Night Live for the third time. He is set to bring his comedic talent to the broadcast on Nov. 12. Black Star, the Hip-Hop duo consisting of Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli, is set as the episode’s musical guest.

The comedian and the sketch comedy series have seemingly initiated a tradition, as this hosting gig falls on the Saturday after election day. In both 2016 and 2020, Chappelle hosted SNL after the presidential elections. Both appearances earned the 49-year-old an Emmy.

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Returning to the SNL stage comes after a controversial period of time for the stand-up specialist. In 2021, his Netflix hour, The Closer, put Chappelle at the center of company protests against transphobia for the content of his performance.

This year, the streamer released What’s in a Name: Speech at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, where Chappelle directly referenced the aforementioned debacle. He was initially due to have the theater named in his honor before receiving push-back from students.

Dave Chappelle performs during a midnight pop-up show at Radio City Music Hall on October 16, 2022 in New York City. ason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA

In May 2022, Chappelle avoided an on-stage attack while performing during the Netflix Is A Joke festival. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was taken into custody after the attempted physical assault. Lee was charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two violations for forcing his way on stage.

Lee reportedly targeted Chappelle after being triggered by the comedian’s LGBTQ jokes and homelessness.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee explained according to the New York Post. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”