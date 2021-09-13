Dave Chappelle Wins Outstanding Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dave Chappelle has another trophy to add to his collection. The 48-year-old was named the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series Emmy during the 2021 Creative Arts ceremony on Sunday (Sept. 12). This stands as the veteran comedian’s second win in the guest comedy actor category, but his fifth Emmy win overall.

This year, including the aforementioned award, Chappelle earned four Emmy nominations total. The other three were all for his Netflix stand-up comedy special 8:46, in the categories of Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special. The writing and directing categories were swept by Bo Burnham for Bo Burnham: Inside. The overall Variety Special award will be announced during the 73rd Emmy Awards this coming Sunday (Sept. 19.)

In the category, Chappelle competes against A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote, Bo Burnham: Inside, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Friends: The Reunion, and Hamilton.

This is the fifth career #Emmy win for Dave Chappelle, who just won for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl! #Emmys #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/XhswS25Zal — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2021

Winning the trophy for Guest Comedy Actor, Chapelle beat out Daniel Kaluuya (SNL), Dan Levy (SNL), Alec Baldwin (SNL), and Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method). According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was not in attendance for the ceremony and did not appear virtually resulting in presenter Nicole Byer accepting the honor on his behalf.

During his November 2020 appearance on the late-night sketch comedy series, Chappelle poked fun at current events, including the polarizing 2020 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s eventual defeat. The Chappelle Show star also spoke on the coronavirus pandemic, anti-maskers, and racism.

Watch a sketch from Chapelle’s 2020 appearance on Saturday Night Live below and his opening monologue above.