DC Comics Unveils ‘Blue Beetle” Trailer For First Latino-Led Superhero Movie

DC Comics has released the trailer for Blue Beetle—the publisher’s first Latino-led live-action superhero movie. Warner Bros. and DC dropped the visuals on Monday (April 3), introducing the world to Jaime Reyes and his family as they uncover the ancient Scarab.

The trailer, soundtracked by Lil Uzi Vert’s “I Just Wanna Rock,” shows the sapphire insect binding itself to Jaime’s spine before the college student transforming into the Blue Beetle. Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Reyes, spoke about the superhero-live action project at a private trailer screening in Los Angeles.

“I have the jitters,” he told the media, Remezcla reports. “Every time I see the trailer, I get so excited. To be able to finally show it to all of you, it’s a pleasure. It looks sick!”

“Watching it with you guys, it felt different,” he continued. “It felt like the first time I saw it. To come through this journey together is something we have never seen before in superhero movies. That really is the beating heart of [Blue Beetle]. It can’t happen without the family.”

Blue Beetle stars Maridueña, Bruna Reis Maia, Javier “Harvey” Guillén, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon. Watch the official trailer above.

In the comic book, Reyes is the superhero’s third and most recent variation. He made a debut in Infinite Crisis #3, published in February 2006, and was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner.

Since the character’s creation, the El Paso, Texas hero has appeared as a member of the Teen Titans and starred in two solo series. Furthermore, Reyes is the only Blue Beetle iteration made by DC Comics. The two other variations, Ted Kord and Dan Garrett, were created by Charlton Comics and acquired by DC.