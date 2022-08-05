De La Soul To Make Animated Return On Cartoon Network’s ‘Teen Titans Go!’

De La Soul will return to the eighth season of Cartoon Network’s critically acclaimed cartoon, Teen Titans Go!

During the “Cartoon Network: Winner Takes” panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, they revealed the Hip-Hop group is set to make a cameo on the DC Comics show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

But, the animation network kept the reveal relatively slim, as Cartoon Network stated they would reveal more information regarding the legendary trio’s guest appearance and the episode’s synopsis at a later date.

Plug 1, 2, and 3 first appeared on Teen Titans Go! season six episode, “Don’t Press Play.” In the mentioned episode, members Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo enlist the help of the Titans to help retrieve their music catalog, which aliens have stolen.

Meta-commentary occurred throughout “Don’t Press Play,” referencing De La Soul’s infamous label woes with former label Tommy Boy Records. In the same year of the episode’s airing, independent music company Reservoir Media bought the trio’s former label in 2021 and finally granted the trio their masters.

De La Soul released a quintet of records on Tommy Boy, including 3 Feet High and Rising, which is widely regarded as one of the best Hip-Hop albums of all time. The group has since released two of its albums, 2004’s The Grind Date and 2016’s and the Anonymous Nobody… to streaming services. Their six Tommy Boy-era albums have yet to be available through streaming platforms.

Watch a snippet of De La Soul’s previous appearance on Teen Titans Go! below.