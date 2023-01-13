‘Dear Mama: The Saga Of Afeni And Tupac Shakur’ Promises “Never Seen Before” Footage

New details surrounding Dear Mama: The Saga Of Afeni And Tupac Shakur have emerged. Deadline reports director Allen Hughes has revealed new information about components of the five-part documentary series.

“Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so there’s a lot that we have in the five parts,” said Hughes, according to the outlet. “There’s also audio that’s never been heard. And not just some of his acapellas and vocals, there is a lot of stuff of Tupac from his baby years that had never been seen. For Tupac superfans, I believe that two of the most important things in the project is the never seen before. But most importantly, you get to understand why he made certain decisions.”

Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Hughes serves as executive producer, writer, and director along with executive producer and writer Lasse Järvi and executive producers Quincy Delight Jones III (QD3), Staci Robinson, Nelson George, Charles King, Peter Nelson, Adel “Future” Nur, Jamal Joseph and Ted Skillman.

Dear Mama is described as “an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Their story chronicles the possibilities and contradictions of the U.S. from a time of revolutionary fervor to Hip-Hop culture’s most ostentatious decade.”

The project, named for one of 2Pac’s most acclaimed songs, was first announced in 2019, with the working title Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

An official teaser released on Christmas in 2022 gives fans a look at what to expect from the production. Set to premiere the first two episodes on FX on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Dear Mama will stream the following day via Hulu. One new episode will air each subsequent week.