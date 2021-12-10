Black-Owned Music Discovery App Integrates With MC Lyte Sitcom ‘Partners In Rhyme’

ALLBLK has partnered with Black-owned app Deepr to incorporate music discovery into MC Lyte’s new sitcom Partners In Rhyme. Viewers of the comedic drama now have the option to explore the series soundtrack as they watch each episode. The audio-recognition feature allows fans to instantly identify and educate themselves on a song while streaming the show. Partners In Rhyme features original songs by MC Lyte and her co-star, Precious Way, among others.

“Customizing the streaming experience for our subscribers is a priority at ALLBLK, and at AMC Networks overall,” said Brett Dismuke, General Manager of ALLBLK and WE TV in a press release.

“Deepr is delivering a new element of enjoyment that will elevate how viewers interact with their content selections. What better way to introduce our ALLBLK audience to such a great feature than with hip-hop royalty, MC Lyte, and her new series – Partners In Rhyme.”

Deepr was created by Austin Webster and Darrell Thompson, and is described as “Shazam meets IMDB for music.” The app allows users to identify the music around them and dive into an advanced search of producers, songwriters, and more using in-app audio recognition. Grammy Award-winning musicians Dallas Austin and Teddy Riley are among the industry veterans on Deepr’s advisory board.

“We are extremely thrilled to introduce our Deepr Widget technology in partnership with ALLBLK and the innovative leadership of Brett Dismuke,” shared Webster. “Partners In Rhyme offers a wonderful entertainment experience that we are pleased to support through music discovery.”

Partners in Rhyme debuted on the AMC Network streamer ALLBLK on Nov. 18. MC Lyte shared she hopes the show, which centers on a legendary female rapper mentoring her niece, a rising Instagram star, gives valuable insight on the music industry.

“I think it definitely can be used as a learning tool because we go through the motions of what it means for an executive at a record label,” Lyte explained to VIBE. “So, [viewers] get a chance to see what happens behind the scenes, but they also get a chance to see how a label works, and they get to see what it means to be a young artist coming into the business and some of the things that they have to face”

Deepr’s integration on ALLBLK is currently available on the ALLBLK website at www.ALLBLK.tv for streamers of Partners In Rhyme. View a preview of the series below.