Denzel Washington Stars In ‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer

The official trailer for The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington has arrived. Released on Tuesday (April 25), Deadline reports the clip was first shown on Monday night at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. During the event, the leading actor received a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by director Antoine Fuqua.

“I think audiences have come to know what to expect from Denzel, a sense of honor, dignity, and morals, commitment to what’s right and determination to see that through,” remarked Fuqua according to the outlet.

Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film “The Equalizer 3” at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Equalizer 3 finds the 68-year-old actor starring alongside Dakota Fanning in the Italy-based film. Leading as the character Robert McCall, the action film finds the Academy Award-winner fighting crime and at odds with the Italian mafia. He discovers that a few of his friends are under the control of the local crime bosses and finds himself ready to return to vigilantism.

Fuqua, Washington, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge and Michael Sloan all serve as producers in the third installment. The Equalizer film series is based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name. The television show was rebooted in 2021 starring Queen Latifah.

While filming The Equalizer 3, Italian authorities arrested men who worked to provide food and refreshments on the set. Two caterers were taken into custody after Carabinieri police officers raided their hotel rooms on the Amalfi Coast in Italy and seized more than 100 grams of cocaine.