‘Desus & Mero’ Will Not Be Returning For Another Season

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

After four entertaining seasons, the Desus & Mero show is coming to an end. The news was announced on social media by the series’ official Twitter account after rumors speculated there to be tension between the cohosts.

“Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” the tweet revealed. “#DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

The final episode of the late-night show has aired on June 23rd. The network confirmed the news with a formal statement.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season,” a Showtime spokeswoman explained in a comment to Deadline.

(L-R) Desus Nice and The Kid Mero speak onstage during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations, and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

The Desus & Mero show found a home on the premium cable network after the comedic hosts saw digital success with their podcast Bodega Boys. Before Showtime, Desus and Mero hosted their show on Complex TV in 2014 and Viceland in 2016.