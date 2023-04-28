Diddy And Drake Producing French Montana Documentary ‘For Khadija’

Diddy and Drake have signed on as executive producers of French Montana’s pending documentary For Khadija. According to a press release, the film will showcase the sacrifices made by an immigrant mother to create a better life for her family by leaving her home country and working multiple jobs to provide for her sons.

Set to premiere on June 16 at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, For Khadija is directed by Mandon Lovett. The event will also include a panel discussion with to-be-announced “hip-hop heavyweights, social justice advocates, and pop culture icons.” Montana and Ugandan group Triplets Ghetto Kids will also perform following the screening.

Promotional Poster

According to the official synopsis, For Khadija “chronicles the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute.”

Additionally, the documentary “spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream.”

French Montana performs onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

The 38-year-old rapper only spoke Arabic and French until the family moved to New York City where he learned English but also the language of Hip-Hop. Getting his start releasing the Cocaine City DVDs in 2002, the Wave Gods rapper was recently named the most streamed African artist of all time.

His platinum-certified debut studio album Excuse My French was issued in 2013, followed by 2017’s platinum album Jungle Rules. The Bronx-bred artist’s accomplishments also include the massive hit “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee, his diamond-certified record. The “No Stylist” performer also advocates for global healthcare efforts in Uganda as GLOBAL CITIZEN’s first-ever rap ambassador.

Watch the trailer for For Khadija below.