Disney+ Announces Holiday Specials From Tituss Burgess, Rev Run

Disney+ will be releasing three new unscripted films set to arrive for the upcoming holidays.

Best in Snow starring Tituss Burgess and The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Run D.M.C.’s Rev Run were unveiled by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television at the company’s D23 expo.

According to Deadline, Best in Snow introduces teams from around the world who are then transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, where they compete for Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams transform 10-foot, 20-ton blocks of snow into creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The Six West Media and Milojo Production will also feature musical performances by Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella.

In addition, the streaming app will also bring forward The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Rev Run. Per the outlet, Rev will bring audiences on a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet, set in New York City. The special will feature Caché Melvin, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen “tWitch’ Boss, Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall, Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis” and dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, Kida TheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez. The Done+Dusted production is directed by Nikki Parsons with executive production by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Jennifer Weber, Eva Price and NappyTabs.

Ayo Davis stated, “At Disney Branded Television, we create shows full of magic, adventure, thrill and heart that resonate with audiences around the world,” in regards to added the two new holdout specials to there extensive roster of films. “Our announcements today spotlight the breadth and depth of our commitment to entertaining fans of all ages, across animation, live action series and movies, unscripted and documentaries.”

Release dates for both unscripted specials Best In Snow and The Hip Hop Nutcracker are yet to be announced.