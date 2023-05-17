Disney Releases ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer Starring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, And More

Disney has released the official trailer for the 2023 reimagining of Eddie Murphy’s decade-old film The Haunted Mansion. The new film will see an entire new cast, delivering a modern, humorous, and spooky plot. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto will star in the Justin Simien-directed flick.

According to the synopsis, the film is about, “a woman (Dawson) and her son (Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters who refuse to vacate the home.” The original film — which was inspired by the eponymous theme park ride at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland USA and Tokyo — starred Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Tilly and more.

Disney

“For me, there was something about that ride I felt was there in the [new] script,” stated Simien back in September at Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo. He also revealed that he worked at Disneyland years ago and was a fan of the ride. “It was funny and full of interesting characters, but with a dark edge to it. I just related to it. It felt I knew how to make it. I love New Orleans and I felt I had a responsibility here to make sure all the little Easter eggs are there.”

In the official trailer, Dawson hears a knock at the haunted mansion‘s door to which she finds Stansfield, one of the spiritual experts. “Wait, I should warn you before you step inside the house, this could change the course of your entire life,” says Dawson before Stanfield assures her, “I’m not afraid of a couple ghosts.”

The film is set to hit theaters on July 28. Take a look at the official trailer above.