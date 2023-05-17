Skip to main content
Disney Releases ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer Starring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, And More

The film arrives in theaters on July 28.

Disney has released the official trailer for the 2023 reimagining of Eddie Murphy’s decade-old film The Haunted Mansion. The new film will see an entire new cast, delivering a modern, humorous, and spooky plot. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto will star in the Justin Simien-directed flick.

According to the synopsis, the film is about, “a woman (Dawson) and her son (Dillon) who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters who refuse to vacate the home.” The original film — which was inspired by the eponymous theme park ride at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland USA and Tokyo — starred Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Tilly and more.

Halle Bailey attends 2023 Oscars
“For me, there was something about that ride I felt was there in the [new] script,” stated Simien back in September at Disney’s 2022 D23 Expo. He also revealed that he worked at Disneyland years ago and was a fan of the ride. “It was funny and full of interesting characters, but with a dark edge to it. I just related to it. It felt I knew how to make it. I love New Orleans and I felt I had a responsibility here to make sure all the little Easter eggs are there.”

In the official trailer, Dawson hears a knock at the haunted mansion‘s door to which she finds Stansfield, one of the spiritual experts. “Wait, I should warn you before you step inside the house, this could change the course of your entire life,” says Dawson before Stanfield assures her, “I’m not afraid of a couple ghosts.”

The film is set to hit theaters on July 28. Take a look at the official trailer above.

