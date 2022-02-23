DJ Jazzy Jeff Calls ‘Bel-Air,’ The ‘Fresh Prince’ Spinoff, His “Favorite Show Ever”

Bel-Air, the new spin-off series based on the iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has generated an overwhelming amount of buzz and acclaim since the premiere of its first episode on Feb.13 on Peacock.

One of the main players in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, DJ Jazzy Jeff, has given his take on the revamped version of the series, concluding that it might be even better than the original.

“I wasn’t involved in the making [of the show], but I am one of the hosts of the official Bel-Air Podcast that’s coming out,” Jazzy Jeff said in an interview on the eve of the series’ premier. “I am super-duper excited because, without giving any spoilers, if someone was to take The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the ’90s and move it to ’20 to ’22 and put a dramatic spin on it, I don’t think they could have done a better job.”

He continued, adding, “I think more people are going to be talking about Bel-Air than the Super Bowl. It is that good. If I take myself out of it, this is mind-blowing. This might be my favorite show ever.”

Bel-Air is a dramatic take on the individual lives of the original characters and is set in the modern era, giving it a fresh, updated feel that has helped it resonate with fans of the original, as well as a new generation of viewers. Starring Jabari Banks as Will, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, all of the core characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are represented and play off of the unique personas widely associated with each.

The Bel-Air: Official Podcast, which debuted on Feb. 14 with DJ Jazzy Jeff and co-host Aida Osman, will air a new episode the day after each episode of Bel-Air and include commentary from Jazzy Jeff and Osman giving their thoughts and perspective on the show. Premiering in 1991, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons on NBC and is considered one of the definitive sitcoms of its time.

