DJ Kid Capri To Appear On ‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’

Kid Capri is notorious for rocking parties, but his latest appearance behind the boards will be in a unique setting. The legendary DJ will be making a guest appearance on the next episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. An animated version of Capri, who will be providing the voiceover for the role, will be the DJ at a quinceañera for LaCienega Boulevardez, the rival of Proud Family protagonist Penny Proud.

The episode, titled “Raging Bully,” is set to air this Wednesday (April 13) on Disney+ and will be the latest instance in which a musician has appeared on the show. In addition to Capri, CeeLo Green and Lizzo also have cameos in the series, which made its long-awaited return earlier this year. With a cast that includes Kyla Pratt, Alisa Reyes, Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai Parker, and Tara Strong, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has been a massive success, bridging the gap between viewers of the show in its original incarnation and a new generation of viewers today.

In addition to his appearance on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Kid Capri is also gearing up for the release of his film project, Mr. Every Era, which he anticipates will be slated for release later this year. “I’m 95% done with it,” Capri revealed in an interview with VIBE.

“It ain’t gonna look like a regular documentary, its got some effects to it. It looks crazy. I wanted to have it done for when the album dropped, but it ain’t gonna be out in time for that. We’re almost done with it and it should be out sometime this year.”

He continued, adding, “So, when this movie that I’m almost finished doing comes out, it’s gonna show everybody what they need to see. When they see this movie, it’s gonna put everything where it needs to be and it’s gonna make a whole lot of sh*t straight and everybody’s gonna know what’s what. Because a lot of people will take my sh*t and make you think that it started with them [laughs]. So, I’m gonna show you what the real sh*t is.”

Watch Kid Capri’s guest appearance on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder below.