DMX And Juice WRLD Documentaries To Air On HBO

Documentaries on late rap stars DMX and Juice WRLD, both of whom struggled with drug addiction at the height of their fame, are set to air later this year on HBO.

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand will capture DMX attempting to pick up the pieces of his life and career following his release from prison in 2019 after serving one year for a bail violation. Directed by Christopher Frierson, the film features candid behind-the-scenes footage of X and examines his lengthy battle with drug addiction and the impact of his abusive childhood.

The “Ready to Meet Him” rapper’s connection with God and his legion of fans are also touched upon in the doc, traits that made him a man of the people with the ability to keep the common touch despite his stardom. DMX: Don’t Try to Understand premieres Nov. 25 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

On Dec. 16, HBO premieres Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, which chronicles the chart-topping phenom’s rise to success, as well as the demons faced along his journey from relative unknown to bonafide megastar. Directed by Tommy Oliver, the film will include never-before-seen footage of Juice, unreleased music, and interviews from his close friends, musical peers, and other industry figures. Casting a light on his own struggles with mental health and drug addiction, as well as the events surrounding the accidental overdose that led to his death in December 2019 at the age of just 21 years old, Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss covers the various moving parts of Juice’s life that have defined his legacy.

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand and Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss will be released as part of HBO’s new Music Box series, which kicked off this past July with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage. Created by The Ringer founder and CEO Bill Simmons, Music Box kicks off on Nov. 18 and will air on subsequent Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and will also include documentaries profiling singer Alanis Morissette (JAGGED), jazzman Kenny G (Listening to Kenny G), and Robert Stigwood (Mr. Saturday Night), the owner of famed nightclub “Saturday Night Fever.”