DMX’s Life And Career To Be Explored In Upcoming Tubi Documentary

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City.

DMX’s life and legacy will be fully explored in an upcoming documentary. TMZ NO BS: DMX premieres on Tubi this week.

The film, produced by TMZ, will premiere on Wednesday (May 17) and cover the rise and fall of the Yonkers, N.Y. legend who passed away in April 2021 due to a cocaine-induced heart attack. “DMX is one of rap’s most iconic figures, ascending to superstardom after rising from the streets of Yonkers to the top of the music world,” the documentary’s description reads.

“Despite his incredible success, a slew of legal and personal problems plagued the life of Earl Simmons […] TMZ NO BS: DMX presents the story of one of the most legendary hip hop artists of all time — and the demons that haunted him until his untimely death.” Check out a trailer for TMZ NO BS: DMX below.

The trailer’s arrival comes a few weeks after Swizz Beatz celebrated the 25th anniversary of DMX’s legendary track “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and the impact it had on both of their lives. “25yrs ago on this Day May 5th 1998 my life changed forever,” the GRAMMY-winning producer wrote on Instagram on May 5.

“That’s how Ruff Ryders Roll! On May 5th 1998 Ruff Ryders Anthem dropped. Can you believe 25 years ago, DMX lit up our screens with his Mega talent !! @hiphop50 Long Live my brother @dmx !!!! Ruff Ryders for Life @waahdean @general_over_everything.”

“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” was the third single from the late rapper’s classic album It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot. At the time of its release, the song peaked at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 but Dark Man X’s tragic death in April 2021 pushed it all the way up to No. 16.