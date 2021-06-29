Dominique Fishback Set To Star In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Dominique Fishback attends HBO's "The Plot Against America" premiere at Florence Gould Hall on March 04, 2020 in New York City.

Dominique Fishback has landed the leading role opposite Anthony Ramos in the upcoming film Transformers: Rise Of The Beast. The film is set to debut in theaters on June 24, 2022, and will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. On Tuesday (June 22), Paramount shared details of the movie during a virtual showcase. Both stars detailed aspects of their respective roles with Deadline.

“I’m playing…an intelligent artifact researcher who works at a museum,” said Fishback. “She’s trying to get a leg up in life but her boss keeps taking credit for the work she’s done, so she’s trying to [move out] on her own.”

Ramos described his character Noah, a military veteran who lives in Brooklyn.

“He’s all about taking care of the people he loves,” the In The Heights star said. “[He comes] from a lower-income home, so Noah’s always hustling.”

Fishback has been acting on stage and on screen since 2014, however, her Hollywood breakthrough came in 2020 when she starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the acclaimed film Judas And The Black Messiah. She took on the pivotal role of Deborah Jackson, the pregnant girlfriend of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton.

Celebrating her latest announced role, she uploaded a photo of herself and Ramos on Instagram, writing “Brooklyn x Bots” in all caps.

According to the official film synopsis, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set in the 1990s and will introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

“The Predacons in our film are more reptilian in nature. We’ve seen a few in other Transformers films, but [in the new film], we get to see another side of them,” said Caple according to Deadline. “It’s all about building a backstory to these characters, and we’ll see that more on the Predacon and Terracon side.”