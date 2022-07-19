Leaked Merch Offers First Look Of Dominique Thorne As IronHeart Ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer

A few secret goodies have leaked ahead of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios is set to make its triumphant return to H-Hall. One, in particular, is centered around Dominique Thorne, who is cast to play Ironheart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First discovered by TheMCUTimes, the merchandise designed for the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has leaked. Two t-shirts have been found and identified, illustrating how Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Daniel Gurira will appear in the Black Panther sequel and how the If Beale Street Could Talk actress will look in her first appearance as Ironheart.

? First photo of Dominique Thorne on the set of #Ironheart. pic.twitter.com/mPV751zW1D — Ironheart News ‎ (@ironhnews) July 12, 2022

Sporting makeshift armor, Thorne’s appearance as Riri Williams, the character known as Ironheart, draws inspiration from the character’s humble beginnings.

Equipped with goggles, a ponytail, remnants of her signature pink and yellow colorway, and a heart-style Arc Reactor, the leaked merchandise is the first look at what fans can expect from their favorite Black woman in tech when she makes her MCU debut.

The 15-year-old super genius Riri Williams made her Ironheart debut in Marvel Comics in 2016’s Invincible Ironman No. 7, created by legendary comics writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

In December 2020, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the Judas and the Black Messiah actress would star as Riri Williams/Ironheart in her titular Disney+ show at an unspecified date and would appear in the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. A trailer for the mentioned movie is rumored to make an appearance at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

The confirmed cast for Wakanda Forever is Letitia Wright, Daniel Gurira, Lupia Nyong’o, Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne. Recently, Daniel Kaluuya announced he wouldn’t be reprising his role in the blockbuster Marvel film.

Fans will be able to catch Thorne’s Ironheart in Wakanda Forever after it hits theaters on November 11, 2022.