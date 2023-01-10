Don Cheadle Claims Fans Tell Him ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ “Sucked” To His Face

Don Cheadle of "Black Monday" speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Don Cheadle has revealed that fans still don’t like Ocean’s Twelve, and they pull up on him to let him know. During an interview with GQ, Cheadle spoke about his time with the Ocean’s franchise and offered insight about the notorious second movie, which carried more comedic chops than the other flicks in the trilogy.

However, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star expressed that fans of the movies were still not exactly fans of Twelve and continue to voice their opinions to his face.

“When we came back to do the second film, we hadn’t seen each other for a long time,” Cheadle said. “We hadn’t all been together. We were just reuniting, so we were just milling around for an hour, and then we realized, ‘Oh wait, we’re actually here to shoot something.'”

“I love it that the second movie is the one that people will just unabashedly walk up to me and go, ‘Yeah, I hated that one. That one sucked.’ It’s like, cool, ‘You just said that to my face like I’m not a person, but alright. Thank you.'”

But despite the negativity surrounding the film, in 2004 and 2023, the 58-year-old still feels Ocean’s Twelve was the most fun to shoot out of the trilogy.

“When we were in Italy, we stayed at the de Russie Hotel. We had the whole sixth floor to ourselves because we really couldn’t go anywhere,” he expressed.

“Paparazzi is an Italian word. We really were kind of sequestered, but they were able to give us that whole floor, and all of our families were there. So my kids were there, and Matt [Damon]’s kids were there and we just toured Europe in this big group, and it was just a lot of fun. Everybody just had a lot of fun together.”

Don Cheadle and George Clooney attend the premiere of Hulu’s “Catch-22” on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Erik Voake/Getty Images for Hulu

Ocean’s Twelve was released on Dec. 8, 2004, featuring an ensemble cast including Cheadle, Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Bernie Mac, Bruce Willis, and Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere, the Kansas City-born thespian is preparing to appear in his own MCU-focused film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is developing a Don Cheadle-attached full-length film “[committing] to getting the story told the right way.”

Entitled Armor Wars, the film is based on the popular 1987-88 Iron Man comics storyline of the same name.

The popular story arc was created by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, and Mark Bright, where Tony Stark’s technology falls into enemy hands.