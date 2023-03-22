Donald Glover Criticized For Comments About ‘Swarm’ Star Dominique Fishback

Donald Glover and Dominique Fishback attend the "Swarm" Red Carpet Premiere and Screening in Los Angeles at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Donald Glover made a lot of internet users upset upon their discovery of his comments about Swarm star Dominique Fishback. The 39-year-old admitted to intentionally not preparing her for her role and encouraging her to act like an animal.

“I kept telling her, ‘You’re not regular people. You don’t have to find the humanity in your character. That’s the audience’s job’,” the director told Vulture in an interview published on Tuesday (March 21). In the limited series, the 32-year-old actress plays Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star (that is meant to resemble Beyoncé) and allows her fandom to make her violent.

“She really was lost a lot of the time,” Glover said about Fishback and added that he told her to “think of [her role] more like an animal and less like a person.” He stated that he does not feel Dre is “that layered” and rather, he “wanted her performance to be brutal” because “it’s a raw thing.”

“It reminds me of how I have a fear with dogs because I’m like, ‘You’re not looking at me in the eye, I don’t know what you’re capable of,’” he said.

Donald Glover on why he didn’t give Dominique Fishback much direction on the character Dre’s motivations: "Think of it more like an animal and less like a person" https://t.co/1IGPKsNVru pic.twitter.com/OcAR5UCWiI — Vulture (@vulture) March 21, 2023

watching the trailer already gave me a weird feeling that made me hesitant and then when i realised DG was one of the creators it made sense….and then reading this….pheeeew that man is absolute dogshit and the more he gets praised the more unapologetic he will be….qashin https://t.co/iKvkegrwux — Read More bell hooks – Spoutible + Spore: Axmed (@axmedamiinmax) March 21, 2023

i don't wanna watch the rest of swarm after seeing what donald glover said in that interview like jesus christ — asvi (@sucregloss) March 22, 2023

what donald glover said about dre makes me even sadder cuz she’s autistic coded asff and im tired of being seen like a creepy animal — Bun/Buns/Bunni (@BunniDaBabi) March 22, 2023

While the rapper, known as Childish Gambino, believed there was a method to his madness from a directorial standpoint, internet users did not see things the same way.

“Watching the trailer already gave me a weird feeling that made me hesitant and then when I realised DG was one of the creators it made sense,” one user wrote. “And then reading this….pheeeew that man is absolute dogsh*t and the more he gets praised the more unapologetic he will be.”

“I don’t wanna watch the rest of swarm after seeing what donald glover said in that interview like jesus christ,” another person tweeted. One user in particular raised the issue of Dre coming off as autistic, and how that can be harmful to those who deal with the disorder. “What donald glover said about dre makes me even sadder cuz she’s autistic coded asff and im tired of being seen like a creepy animal.”

Swarm premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 17 and stars Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Nirine S. Brown, and more.