Donald Glover, Maya Erskine Star In ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ First Look Teaser

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are seen on set for "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" on on October 10, 2022 in New York City.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in a new teaser for the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith Amazon Prime series. On Wednesday (July 13), Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the brief footage to Twitter, showing off four different scenes from the project. “First look at the MR. & MRS. SMITH remake, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Releasing in November on Prime Video,” the tweet read.

The teaser finds the couple riding an elevator, sitting in a cafe, running from a potential threat, loading up weapons, and quipping about their newly-minted marriage. Mr. Smith can be heard asking Mrs. Smith if she “has ever killed someone,” to which the latter asks, “Do I look like I have?” Donald concludes the video joking about the dysfunctional relationship, sarcastically saying, “This marriage is starting off great.”

According to ComingSoon.net, the logline for the series reads, “John and Jane Smith enter into a new phase of their marriage after agreeing to work as spies for a mysterious agency.”

The Amazon Prime series previously starred Phoebe Waller-Bridge opposite the multi-hyphenate before she ultimately left the project. Waller-Bridge recently spoke to Vanity Fair about her decision to part ways with the series, stating that it was a difference of “vision.”

“I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it—still care about it,” she said. “And I know it’s gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it’s about knowing when to leave the party. You don’t want to get in the way of a vision. Creative collaboration is like a marriage, and some marriages don’t work out.”

The show will be based on the 2005 action comedy film of the same name directed by Doug Liman. Mr. & Mrs. Smith starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and saw the married assassins being hired to kill each other. The movie was a hit, raking in $487 million off of a $110 million budget.