Donald Glover Shares Preview Of Beyoncé-Inspired Series ‘Swarm’

Donald Glover shared a sneak peek of his upcoming show Swarm this week. The Amazon series is inspired by Beyoncé and stars Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, and Damson Idris.

Vanity Fair reported that Swarm is centered around a young woman named Dre, played by Fishback. Dre is a diehard fan of a fictional popstar and the series shows the extent to which her fandom consumes her, even taking her to some “dark, unexpected places.”

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover said of the series. “Me and my brother Stephen were talking about finding someone like Isabelle Huppert, as far as risk-takers in performances.”

Bailey takes on the role of Dre’s sister named Marissa and Idris plays her boyfriend. “A lot of people did it out of the kindness of their hearts and they did a really great job,” Childish Gambino said of the actors. “Dom, Damson, Chloe. I was really blown away at how hard they worked on the tone, ’cause it’s a strange one.”

Swarm‘s co-creator Janine Nabers characterized the show as a “sister to Atlanta” as it lives within “the same tonal space” as the Emmy-winning series. That is a result of the team behind the series being the same as those who helped conceive Atlanta.

Malia Obama, the daughter of former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, also plays a part in Swarm, though it is behind-the-scenes as a writer. “She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover said about Malia. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard. I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”