Donald Glover To Star In ‘Spider-Man’ Spin-Off

Donald Glover attends the "Atlanta" FYC event at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

After nearly a decade of fans asking for it, Donald Glover will finally take on a significant role in the Spider-Man cinematic universe. The 39-year-old will star in and produce an upcoming spin-off film based on the villain Hypno Hustler.

The Hollywood Reporter reported this major news on Friday (Dec. 16).

Hustler, real name Antoine Delsoin, is the leader of a band called The Mercy Killers. The nefarious character uses hypnosis through his music to rob his band’s audience members and first appeared in the Spider-Man universe in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978. Childish Gambino was reportedly drawn to the role due to its musical alignment.

The Atlanta actor will work alongside Myles Murphy — Eddie Murphy’s son — who has signed on to write the film’s screenplay. The movie will be published through Sony Pictures, which also has plans to release films centered around Spider-Man villain Kraven The Hunter, set to hit theaters on Oct. 6, 2023. The Hollywood Studio is also working on films for the heroes Madame Web and Spider-Woman.

If all goes well with the Hypno-Hustler film, Donald Glover could boost his already impressive resume. The multi-talent recently received his fourth Golden Globes nomination for Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy for his role as Earnest “Earn” Marks in Atlanta. He already won the award in 2017 for the popular show, plus Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

.@DonaldGlover is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. #AtlantaFX pic.twitter.com/UOuM9yoTQO — AtlantaFX (@AtlantaFX) December 12, 2022

As for music, Childish Gambino has been relatively quiet since the 2020 surprise LP 3.15.20. He appeared on Latto’s “Sunshine” alongside Lil Wayne from her March 25 album 777 and bLAck pARty’s “I Love You More Than You Know” which dropped in August.