Donald Glover Teases ‘Atlanta’ Season 3, Reveals 2022 Release Date

Actor and creator of the Emmy Award-winning series Atlanta, Donald Glover has teased the highly anticipated return of the television show. On Sunday (Oct. 31,) the 38-year-old shared a link on Twitter to a new website Gilga.com with the ghost emoji. The website is currently under construction and only viewable during the nighttime hours of 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. respective of the user’s time zone. When the webpage is active, it features a one-minute-long teaser for Atlanta Season 3.

The video featured Sun Ra’s “It’s After the End of the World” and focuses on the main character Paper Boi wearing a sweater that says the word “fake,” and heavy chains. In the background of the clip when he finally appears, the two men stand in individual corners facing the wall. No other Atlanta characters appear in the teaser and no dialogue is spoken.

L–R: Brian Tyree Henry and Donald Glover in ‘Sportin’ Waves’ (Season 2, Episode 2, aired March 8, 2018). Guy D'Alema/© FX/courtesy Everett Collection

The short, haunting clip ends with the year 2022 being revealed as the series return date, however no month or time of the year is mentioned. Atlanta, which is broadcasted on FX has not aired for four years after the second season finale on May 10, 2018. Since then the leading cast members Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Glover himself have kept busy with various other Hollywood projects.

According to Deadline, in August, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed key news regarding not only Season 3 of Atlanta but also Season 4.

“We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it’s shot primarily in Europe,” shared the executive. “It’s in post-production and it’s a lengthy post-production process, and part of that is because they’re currently in production of Season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written, and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons.”

He added, “The reason I can’t lock down a date right now is that it’s being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Murai’s schedule and availability and the length of post, both for Season 3 while in the process of producing Season 4. I did list is [sic] as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we’ll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months.”

L–R: Actor Brian Tyree Henry, producer/writer Stefani Robinson, executive producer Stephen Glover, actress Zazie Beetz, creator/executive producer/writer/director/actor Donald Glover, executive producer/director Hiro Murai, executive producer Dianne McGunigle, and actor Lakeith Stanfield arrive at FX’s “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” FYC Event at the Saban Media Center on June 8, 2018, in North Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Atlanta debuted in 2016 and has won five Primetime Emmys: two after its first season. Throughout the first two seasons, the series has guest-starred Migos, Michael Vick, and Katt Williams. For his appearance on the series as the Alligator Man, Williams earned the first Emmy award of his comedic career.

Watch the trailer for Atlanta Season 3 below: