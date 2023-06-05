Brooklyn Sudano, Donna Summer’s Daughter, Gives Kelly Rowland Blessing For Biopic

Following the May premiere of the Love To Love You, Donna Summer documentary on HBO Max, her estate may finally be ready for the biopic. After fans pleaded for Kelly Rowland to star in the future production, the late singer’s daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, seemingly agrees with the request.

“I’m friends with Kelly and sometimes I look at her, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, Kelly, you remind me so much of my mom,'” Sudano, 42, revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “So much so and her spirit is the same. The whole world and all of Twitter and everybody [is] like, ‘Kelly, we got to figure this out.'”

During Rowland’s recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show Friday (June 2), she spoke on her uncanny resemblance and Summers’ impact on disco and pop.

“Can we just talk about the fact that this woman single-handedly breathed life into disco?,” explained the “Like This” singer, 42. “I feel like the world knows that and I feel like her daughter Brooklyn, like, definitely talked about it in her documentary, Love to Love You which is out right now. It’s just a sweet love letter to her.”

Hall joked, “If this woman doesn’t play Donna Summer in a biopic and win an Oscar…,” nearly driving the songbird to tears.

When speaking on Summer’s dedication to her performance and music, Hall listed the similarities between the two women. Rowland added, “Every detail matters. I feel like my DC [Destiny’s Child] days taught me that. So when it came to the lighting and the expression and the writing, like I learned so much from Bey and Michelle and just what I’ve gained on my own, I feel like a lot of her story [Donna Summer] and my story kind of line up in strange ways. It’s kind of wild.”

Coincidentally, Tina Knowles Lawson just recently spoke out about this subject matter, saying, “I have been saying for many years Kelly Rowland embodies Donna Summer! If there was ever any doubt this seals the deal, where are you Hollywood? What are y’all waiting on?”