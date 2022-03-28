Doug E. Fresh Documents Colonoscopy Experience In Honor Of Kangol Kid

Doug E. Fresh performs onstage during the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at The Town Hall on March 1, 2022 in New York City.

Hip-Hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh took to Instagram to share his recent colonoscopy experience in honor of the late Kangol Kid. The rapper shared all he could from the medical procedure with a message to viewers on the importance of preventative care.

“This is for my brother #kangolkid and all those who passed from this horrible disease,” he wrote on Instagram. “We have to be proactive about our health. To all my brothers out there, let’s do a better job of caring for ourselves.” On the upload, he closed with the hashtags #colonoscopy and #prevention for visibility.

L–R: Marley Marl, Swizz Beatz, Doug E. Fresh, and Kangol Kid attend the 2011 STAT! For New York City’s Public Hospitals Gala at Bellevue Hospital Center Atrium on Oct. 18, 2011 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

In the actual carousel upload, the Human Beat Box shared more details on the procedure after his colonoscopy was completed.

“I just got up from a colonoscopy,” he announced. “You can hear the sound in the back. This is the bag. It was a 20-minute situation. I’m telling you, you need to get this done. They may find polyps and stuff like that, which are little things on your colon. You need this. I gotta cut this off because they told me not to have my phone on, but I want you to see me and see what’s going on.”

He continued, “It’s a little IV, they give you some propofol. That stuff is, like, crazy. I didn’t even know I went to sleep and I’m back. So I’m cutting this off, but I wanted to let y’all know about the whole procedure. Men, you need to do this. Listen to me. Get yourself checked.”

Kangol Kid attends the Premiere of Centric’s We Are The Joneses at The Rickey at Dream Midtown on April 20, 2017 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

His “brother” Kangol Kid, died on Dec. 20, 2021, after battling colon cancer at the age of 55. As he fought against the disease, the U.T.F.O. member frequently shared doctors visits and other care with his social media followers and fans.

According to Cancer.org, colon cancer disproportionately impacts the Black community. The website details the rates are the highest of any racial/ethnic group in the U.S. African Americans are about 20 percent more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40 percent more likely to die from it than most other groups. It was noted that Black people experience “greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival, including systemic racial disparities that are complex and go beyond the obvious connection to cancer.”

Watch Doug E. Fresh’s full upload to Instagram below.