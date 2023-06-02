Drake Guest Stars On FX’s ‘Dave’ Season Finale

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drake has officially returned to his acting roots.

The Canadian musician guest-stars as a dramatic portrayal of himself in the season finale of Dave. Airing on Wednesday (May 31), the episode also features Brad Pitt. Created by Dave Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, the comedic series follows the rapper as he builds his career.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 35-year-old shared how the “Rich Flex” rapper landed in the season-ender.

“It didn’t take me moving mountains to get Brad Pitt in the show. I just knew Brad Pitt really loved the show. And I knew Drake,” he explained. “When I met Drake, he told me our show was one of the most important shows of our generation. So when I’m getting feedback from these people, I in my heart believe that if I ask them to be in it, they maybe say yes. And of course, it’s a scheduling nightmare.”

DAVE, Dave Burd, International Gander’, (Season 2, ep. 201, aired June 16, 2021 Byron Cohen / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

The “Freaky Friday” artist continued to detail how he initially met Drake at the studio with Kanye West before they established their professional relationship.

“Then I saw him again at a bar, and we really connected and started talking more. He said, ‘Man, I watch your show religiously.’ I was really moved by it. And then when I shot with him and was hanging out with him, he said, ‘This is one of the most important shows of our generation. The things I care about? I don’t know that there’s more important stuff.’”

DAVE, from left: Christine Ko, DJ Drama, Ad Man’, (Season 2, ep. 207, aired July 21, 2021 Byron Cohen / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dave premiered in March 2020 and stars GaTa, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Travis “Taco” Bennett, and Christine Ko. Throughout the series, musicians including YG, Trippie Redd, Gunna, DJ Drama, Young Thug, Tierra Whack, Doja Cat, Lil Yachty and more have made appearances.

Watch the trailer for the season three finale below.