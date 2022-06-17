Draymond Green Explores Mental Health In Amazon Prime Teaser For ‘The Sessions’

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green is known for being one of the most explosive players in the National Basketball Association and in the game of basketball. A player with intensity and fire, Green is a defensive powerhouse who disrupts the flow of the game for his opposition with intimidation tactics. But that doesn’t mean that the icon can’t take time to work on mental balance.

Premiered on Friday (June 17), Amazon Prime announced a new series entitled The Sessions with the Golden State Warriors‘ Draymond Green as the first subject.

Exploring the growing concern for mental health amongst athletes, The Sessions—executive produced by Green, Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, Ameeth Sankaran, and Giselle Parets—will see the power forward play one of the most critical opponents in his life: himself. Guided by spiritual and wellness teachers Deepak Chopra and Devi Brown, the pair will attempt to condition Draymond’s mind similarly to how his body has been conditioned for championship-level basketball: through rigorous discipline.

Draymond Green in Amazon Prime’s The Sessions. Amazon

“I’m excited for the world to see me go on a journey they could’ve never imagined me embarking on,” said Draymond Green in a press release for The Sessions. “Meditation, Zen, and mindfulness bring a new balance for me. The Sessions starts a deep dive into my mind, Draymond Green—the player, the father, and the person. I hope you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

Ahead of Amazon’s new presentation, Gotham Chopra spoke about Draymond’s competitive edge in the show’s press release. “…We couldn’t have built The Sessions around a more appropriate subject—someone fiery, impetuous, talented but also thoughtful, curious, candid, and super smart,” he said about Draymond Green. “No matter the outcome of the series and no matter what the commentators say, I believe Draymond now has the inner arsenal to navigate success and failure, winning and losing, because he has a stillness inside him that can’t be swayed.”

Meanwhile, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals with the Warriors winning the series 4-2. Watch their post-game celebration below.

The Sessions is available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video platform.