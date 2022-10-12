Dwayne Johnson Wants To Make A Black Adam Vs. Superman Film

Dwayne Johnson has revealed he wants Black Adam to fight Superman in a movie. According to Cinemablend, Johnson detailed how the Black Adam movie’s “whole point” is to set the stage for decisive battles. When asked about possibly squaring off with the Man of Steel, he responded with “absolutely.”

“That is the whole point of this man. There’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin. And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP,” the legendary wrestler-turned-actor expressed.

“It was, you know, Black Adam! Two years ago, the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass out there. Introducing the JSA, introducing that new era of the DC universe.”

The Rock also shared that he is interested in the idea of pushing the DC universe forward with exciting projects like his forthcoming movie. The 50-year-old also mentioned that the DCU’s new era is all about listening to the fans.

“You’ll always know that we’re listening. And in this case, with what you and I are talking about, I have been listening, and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years,” he said. “And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build-out.”

The latest trailer for Black Adam was released last month and dives deeper into Black Adam’s origin story, hinting at a possible tale of revenge.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film seems to boast an ominous tone about learning how to cope with loss with an immeasurable amount of power at your disposal.

“You have two paths,” Brosnan’s Doctor Fate appears to caution Black Adam in the teaser. “You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”

Black Adam hits theaters nationwide on Oct. 20. Watch the trailer below.