Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Black Adam’ In New Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is taking a step from his action-packed, animated roles to star in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, Black Adam. The film is set to introduce fans to the Justice Society of America (JSA), as well as Johnson’s titular antihero character.

Additionally, the film will explore Black Adam’s complex past amid his release from imprisonment 5,000 years from the film’s standpoint. In the two-minute trailer, Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Murder To Excellence” plays in the background as the JSA and Black Adam tackle new problems and how they intend to work together.

Black Adam has reportedly been in the works for over a decade, reports Deadline. Regarding his role, Johnson told the outlet, “This truly is a dream of mine. As I said before, in my fake Hawaii, Black Adam is one of those things that gets me out of bed. We are positioned nicely to create something different,” the actor said. “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. We will do our job well from a marketing standpoint. The world is going to be ready.”

Johnson stars in the film alongside actors Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, who play Justice Society of America heroes Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Doctor Fate, respectively.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21. Watch the first look trailer above.