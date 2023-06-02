Dwayne Johnson Squashes Beef With Vin Diesel Ahead Of ‘Fast & Furious’ Return

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel (R) pose for photographers during the premiere of the movie "Fast and Furious 5" at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have let bygones be bygones. The popular actors squashed their beef, and the WWE legend is set to make his return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

The 51-year-old announced his comeback on Thursday (June 1) via Twitter, writing, “Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK.” He alluded to his character appearing in the post-credit scene of the May 2023 film Fast X and how well the fans received it before addressing his issues with his former castmate.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” the NAACP Image Award winner wrote. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve – and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.” Johnson reiterated that his “audience first” mentality is his “north star” before expressing his excitement to continue with the Fast franchise.

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on…



HOBBS IS BACK.

And he just got lei’d ??



Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise.



Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away ????



The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have had an on-and-off feud since 2016, where the former referred to members of the cast as “candy a**es” in a now-deleted Instagram post. Though he did not specifically mention anyone, the tension became even more of a topic of discussion when Johnson posted a message of gratitude to everyone in 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious and did not include Diesel. Vin later revealed that the initial jab was directed at himself and their co-star Michelle Rodriguez confirmed that there was tension between the two.

“Any human being who knows what men are like knows to stay out [of those] situations and let them figure it out,” she said in September 2016. “They’re ‘bros,’ man. They’re friends, and ultimately even friends reach a point where they have to set aside their differences to make a movie for multicultural people around the world, and that is the bigger scheme of things.”

Tyrese found his way into their feud, saying that “The Rock” made the franchise about himself. While Diesel defended him from the R&B singer’s comments, Dwayne chose to make the Fast spin-off Hobbs & Shaw and distance himself.